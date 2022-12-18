All about new Bihar DGP RS Bhatti - no nonsense cop, linked to high-profile arrest of Shahabuddin

In a big developmnt, senior IPS RS Bhatti has been appointed as Director General of Police of Bihar. The crucial appointment comes at a time when lot of question are being raised on the law and order sitution in the state following the increase in cases of deaths due to poisonous liquor, which is prohibited.

However, IPS Rajwinder Singh Bhatti's appointment as the Bihar DGP has given a new ray of hope.

RS Bhatti is from 1990 Batch IPS

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, who has been appointed as Bihar's new DGP, is from 1990-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre. RS Bhatti is currently on central deputation. He is posted as Additional Director General Eastern Command Border Security Force. He will take over the post from Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, DGP Bihar, who is a 1988 batch IPS officer. Sanjeev Kumar Singhal is completing his term as Bihar DGP on December 19, 2022. The Home Department, Government of Bihar has issued a notification for RS Bhatti to be the next DGP.

Bhatti is originally from Punjab

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti is originally a resident of Punjab, but his cadre has been Bihar. During his posting in Bihar, he crediting for controling many big musclemen. He is also known for maintaining law and order. In his career in the police service, Bhatti's name is prominently associated with the Shahabuddin episode.

He was given the charge as DIG in Siwan

In the arrest of Shahabuddin, the Bahubali leader of Bihar, R S Bhatti had a major role. He was the one to execute the special secret plan that was made for his arrest. He was specially brought back to Bihar from central deputation during the 2005 assembly elections. After that he was given the charge as DIG in Siwan.

