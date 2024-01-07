All About The Three Maldives Ministers Suspended For Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi

New Delhi: The Maldives government on Sunday suspended three of its ministers for posting derogatory and offensive remarks against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The ministers are Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid, who hold portfolios of homeland security and technology, education, and youth empowerment, information and arts respectively.

The suspension came after India expressed its concern over the tweets, which mocked PM Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep islands and derogatory comments.

A group of deputy ministers from the Maldives sparked outrage on social media after they made insulting comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared a picture of himself snorkelling during his recent trip to Lakshadweep.

One of them, Mariyam Shiuna, deputy minister of homeland security and technology, called Modi a “clown” and referred to him as “the puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with life jacket” in a post that he later deleted.

The incident triggered a backlash from many Indians, who urged to boycott the Maldives, a neighbouring island country that is only 70 nautical miles away from Lakshadweep. Another deputy minister, Zahid Rameez, from the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives, also took a dig at Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep, which was aimed at boosting tourism in the Union territory.

Rameez wrote on Friday: “It is very sad that a big country like India is trying to make money by copying a small economy like Sri Lanka.” Two more deputy ministers, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid, joined the chorus of criticism against Modi.

The Maldives government issued a statement distancing itself from the tweets and calling them "personal opinions" of the ministers. It also warned that it will not hesitate to take action against anyone who violates the code of conduct and ethics of public officials.

The tweets have sparked outrage among Indians, who have cancelled their vacation plans to the Maldives, a popular tourist destination. Many have also called for a boycott of Maldivian products and services. The incident has strained the bilateral relations between the two countries, which have been close allies and partners in the Indian Ocean region.

Who Are The Three Suspended Ministers?

The suspended ministers are among the 72 deputy ministers appointed by President Mohamed Muizzu, who took office in November 2023 after defeating former President Abdulla Yameen in a historic election. President Muizzu has vowed to restore democracy, human rights and good governance in the Maldives, which had suffered under Yameen's authoritarian rule.

Mariyam Shiuna is the deputy minister at the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Art. Shiuna is also the spokesperson of the Male City Council.

Malsha Shareef is also a deputy youth minister of the Maldives Ministry of youth empowerment, information and arts.

Mahzoom Majid is the deputy minister of youth empowerment, information and arts.