New Delhi: Addressing the rising communal tensions and clashes in India over the past few months, Congress leader Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday made a controversial allegation against his rival outfits RSS and BJP. Gehlot said that all the accused in the recent communal riots, including that of the Jodhpur clashes, were from RSS-BJP and not Italy. Notably, Rajasthan witnessed some major communal violence incidents in Jodhpur and Karauli in the past few weeks.

While speaking to ANI, Gehlot, who has time and again blamed BJP for inciting violence in his state Rajasthan said “All the accused in the recent communal clashes that occurred in the country were from RSS-BJP and not Italy. The party that benefits from riots is instigating them. Hindutva is their agenda. Is Congress benefitting from riots? They are just defaming us.

The Italy reference comes from Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is often targeted by BJP for her origin.

Watch the video here!

Gehlot also slammed Home Minister Amit Shah and said why is he not probing the matter independently if communal clashes really concern BJP.

“Why is Union Home Minister Amit Shah not showing courage to order a probe (on riots in 7 states) so that they are presented in the future...PM Modi is 'RSS Prachark'... Why don't RSS and BJP merge in themselves,” added Gehlot.

Communal tensions took place in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot`s hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid earlier this month prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city.

There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

The situation was brought under control later with heavy deployment of police but tension escalated again in the morning after prayers at an Eidgah. Shops, vehicles and houses were pelted with stones near the Jalori gate area.