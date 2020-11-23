हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

All arrangements are in place for visit of President Ram Nath Kovind on November 24 to Tirumala: TTD Trust Board Chairman

Check the complete schedule here.

All arrangements are in place for visit of President Ram Nath Kovind on November 24 to Tirumala: TTD Trust Board Chairman
Zee Media photo

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Monday (November 23, 2020) said that all the arrangements are in place for the scheduled visit of President Ram Nath Kovind on November 24 to Tirumala.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the arrangements at Sri Padmavathi Rest House, Rambhageecha, Varaha Swamy and Srivari temples, he said, "As the visit of the first citizen of the country is scheduled in the present COVID-19 conditions, there is every restriction in the deployment of personnel everywhere."

He added, "The District Collector, Bharat Narayan Gupta and SP Ramesh Reddy are making security arrangements in coordination with CVSO Gopinath Jatti."

YV Subba Reddy inspected along with TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Here's the complete schedule: 

- Renigunta Airport at 10:30 am.

- Thiruchanoor Sri Padmavati Ammavari Darshan at 11 am.

- Tirumala Padmavati Guest House at 12:15 pm.

- Visit Varahaswamy Temple at 12:50 pm.

- Sri Venkateshwara Swami Darshan at 1:05 pm.

- The President will return to the Padmavati Guest House at 1:40 pm.

- Arrival at Renigunta Airport for return at 3:40 PM.

Tirumala Tirupati DevasthanamTirupati
