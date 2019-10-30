All educational institutions closed in 6 Tamil Nadu districts due to heavy rainfall

Due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, all schools and colleges will remain closed on Wednesday in six districts. The districts are--Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Theni, Virudhunagar, Vellore and Ramanathapuram.

Earlier news agency ANI has said that the educational institutions will also remain closed in Madurai district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that isolated places over Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

On Tuesday the IMD had said that a widespread rainfall occurred over Tamil Nadu.