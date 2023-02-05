'All Equal Before God, Castes Made by Priests': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai: Conscience and consciousness are all the same in the country, just the opinions differ, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday. He was addressing an event at the auditorium of Ravindra Natya Mandir on the occasion of the 647th birth anniversary of Saint Shiromani Rohidas. Bhagwat said, "When we earn a livelihood, we have also a responsibility towards society. When every work is for the greater good of the society, how can any work be big, small, or different?"

"To our maker, we are equal. There is no caste or sect. These differences were created by our priests, which was wrong," he added.

He said that conscience and consciousness are all the same in the country, and only the opinions are different. The RSS chief said Saint Rohidas has a stature greater than Tulsidas, Kabir, and Surdas, which is why he is considered Saint Shiromani.

"Although he couldn`t win over the Brahmins in Shastrath, he was able to touch many hearts and made them believe in God," he said.

He invoked Saint Rohidas to say that religion is not just about filling up one`s stomach. "Do your work, and do it according to your religion. Unite society and work for its progress, as that is what religion is about. It is because of such thoughts and high ideals that many big names became disciples of Saint Rohidas," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat added that Saint Rohidas gave four mantras to the society -- truth, compassion, inner purity, and continuous hard work and effort.

"Pay attention to all that is happening around you but don`t leave your religion under any circumstances. While the manner of conveying the religious messages is different, the messages, themselves, are one and the same. One should practice his or her religion without malice for other faiths," he added.