There’s no Pick and Choose, no Appeasement’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Backs RSS Chief’s Remark on Indian Muslims

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has endorsed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remark that Indian Muslims have nothing to fear, but they must abandon their “boisterous rhetoric of supremacy”. Backing the RSS chief’s statement, the Chief Minister said that “I agree with Mohan Bhagwat’s statement. There is no pick and choose. There is no appeasement.'' CM Yogi – the Hindutva poster boy of the ruling BJP – made these remarks while talking to a private TV news channel.

The chief minister stated that improving law and order and better governance has helped all communities in Uttar Pradesh, adding, “All religious festivals are now conducted in peace across the state.”

The monk-politician also stressed that the schemes and the welfare policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre or BJP governments in different states benefit every person, including Muslims.

In an interview with Organiser and Panchjanya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their "boisterous rhetoric of supremacy." He also spoke in support of the LGBT community, saying that they too should have their own private space and the Sangh will have to promote this view.

Bhagwat said the new-found aggression among Hindus the world over was due to an awakening in the society that has been at war for over 1,000 years. "You see, Hindu society has been at war for over 1,000 years, this fight has been going on against foreign aggressions, foreign influences and foreign conspiracies. Sangh has offered its support to this cause, so have others.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said India has been undivided (Akhand) from the earliest times of recorded history, but was divided whenever the core Hindu sense was forgotten.

"The simple truth is this -- Hindustan should remain Hindustan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat... Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy. We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together -- they (Muslims) must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here -- whether a Hindu or a communist -- must give up this logic," he said.