All eyes on Rahul as Sonia Gandhi likely to resign as Congress president on August 24

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to quit from her post on Monday (Auugst 24) during meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), sources said. It is to be noted that the CWC is the highest decision-making body in the Congress.

Sources close to Sonia, who is the longest serving president of the Congress, said that a letter reportedly sent to the party leadership by several senior leaders, including some sitting and former MPs prompted 73-year-old Sonia Gandhi to step down as party president. It is learnt that in the letter, Congress leaders have urged the top leadership to bring all-round changes in the organizational structure of the party.

It may be recalled that Sonia Gandhi took charge as interim president of the Congress after former president Rahul Gandhi resigned following party's massive defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha poll. Sonia's term as interim president ended on August 10, 2020 but she continued to occupy the top post after senior Congress leaders requested her to remain at the helm of affairs until the party elect a new president.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday backed the Gandhis and said,"What Congress needs is a leadership that is acceptable not just to a few but to the entire party, through its rank and file, and the nation at large," Singh said. He asserted that the Gandhis were the right persons to lead the Congress.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also openly backed Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and wrote a letter to the Wayanad MP saying, "For every challenge, Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji are the beacons of light. We are all with you. Congress workers in Chhattisgarh and crores from across the country along with citizens are with you."

"The troubled times our country is going through, only your guidance will get rid of those troubles," he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed shock at the Congress leaders' move to write a letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking changes in the organizational structure of the party. "I strongly believe that Hon'ble CP Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture where the fight is to save the ethos of our Democracy. She has always taken challenges head-on," Gehlot said.

Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot also said that Sonia and Rahul are the best persons to lead the Congress. "Mrs Gandhi and Rahul Ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for the greater good of the people and the party. It's now time to build consensus and consolidate. Our future is stronger when we're united. Most Congress workers would like to see Rahul Ji take over and lead the party," Pilot tweeted.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy also echoed similar feelings and said, "I saw the news in some newspapers that ex congressmen wanted overhaul and changes in congress party This kind of statement will create confusion in the minds of millions of congressmen This a ploy by BJP to divert the attention of people from facebook controversy."