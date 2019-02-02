हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha constituency

All Lok Sabha constituencies to have passport centres soon: Manoj Sinha

Till 2014, there were 77 passport centres in the country. But now it has increased to more then 300.

All Lok Sabha constituencies to have passport centres soon: Manoj Sinha

Allahabad: Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Saturday said passport centres have been set up in almost all Lok Sabha constituencies and those which does not have that facility yet will get it very soon.

The Minister of State for Telecommunications (Independent Charge), while unveiling a Kumbh Mela commemorative postage stamp here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants that no Indian should travel more than 50 km for issuance of passport.

Till 2014, there were 77 passport centres in the country. But now it has increased to more then 300. Some Lok Sabha constituencies which are yet to get a passport centre will get it by the end of February, Sinha said.

He also said the Department of Posts has started India Post Payments Bank facility and termed it "home delivery of banking services". 

