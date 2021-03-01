हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JP Nadda

All political parties including Congress are restricted to just dynasty politics: JP Nadda in Varanasi

"Whoever has got the opportunity to be part of the BJP, they are fortunate. All national parties have become regional parties. All political parties, including Congress, are restricted to just dynasty politics. It's only BJP wherein the party has become a family," BJP's JP Nadda said.

Picture credit: ANI

Varanasi: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday (March 1) visited Varanasi to inaugurate the new party regional office. On his visit, he said all political parties including Congress are restricted to just dynasty politics and it is only the BJP wherein the party has become a family.

Nadda, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly-built party regional office in Varanasi.

JP Nadda in Varanasi

"Whoever has got the opportunity to be part of the BJP, they are fortunate. All national parties have become regional parties. All political parties, including Congress, are restricted to just dynasty politics. It's only BJP wherein the party has become a family," Nadda said.

"I have been fortunate to come to the land of Kashi and inaugurate the new regional office of the party. The office has been equipped with all the facilities of a digitalised world. But this is just hardware, our party workers are the software. Our workers will use this to provide vision and values to our society," he added.

The BJP national president also virtually inaugurated the new regional party office at Prayagraj.

JP Nadda inagurates new party office

Adityanath, who also addressed the gathering at the event said: "The BJP, under the presidentship of JP Nadda ji, has presented an ideal to all the political parties of the world. Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji once said that politics without principles is a death trap. We have never compromised with our values and principles," Adityanath said.

JP Nadda offers prayers

JP Nadda offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Monday. Later, he also offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

