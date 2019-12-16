All schools in southeast Delhi shut on Monday amid anti-CAA protests near Jamia University

NEW DELHI: All government and private schools in southeast Delhi near Jamia University are closed today, Monday, December 16. Manish Sisodia in the view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that took a violent turn near Jamia University on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday took to microblogging site Twitter and made the announcement. "All government and private schools of Okhla, Jamia, New Friends Colony, Madanpur Khadar region in South East District in Delhi will be closed tomorrow. In view of the present situation, the Delhi government has decided to keep the schools closed," he tweeted in Hindi.

Schools near Okhla, Jamia, New Friends Colony, Madanpur Khadar will be closed. Students and parents are requested not to send their kids to schools today.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police closed the movement of vehicles from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj on road no. 13A. It advised the motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk.



Entry, exit gates of over 15 Delhi Metro stations were closed following protests on Sunday. It included Delhi Gate, Pragati Maidan, ITO, IIT, GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar stations.

On Monday morning, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed that entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations.

As many as three buses were set ablaze and several other vehicles vandalised as anti-citizenship law protesters, which reportedly included some students of Jamia Milia Islamia University clashed with police near New Friends Colony in South Delhi on Sunday, leaving dozens of people and several cops injured.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Julena Crossing where Delhi police baton-charged the demonstrators and fired tear gas to disperse those indulging in arson.

On Sunday, Jamia University declared winter vacation after postponing the University exams. The winter vacations were declared amid the massive protest that was ongoing against the Citizenship Amendmenr Act. As per schedule, the University will remain closed from December 16 and will now open on January 6, 2020.