All-women milk business is thriving in economically backward region of Jhansi

New Delhi: Women in the parched landscape of the Bundelkhand region are working towards self-sufficiency through milk production, which is managed by a well-organized women's self-help group with over 40,000 female members. These women are partners in Balinee Milk Producer Company Limited and have made significant progress since the company's inception in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have praised the all-women initiative in the economically backward Bundelkhand region.Adityanth founded the company, which has members from six districts in the Bundelkhand region.

Last year, Modi praised the initiative during a virtual programme based on the theme 'Aatmanirbhar Nari Shakti.' While speaking at a special session of the state assembly on September 22, Adityanath praised the successful experiment in Jhansi. The initiative, started by Uma Kanti Pal, who mobilised village women, has helped thousands of women in the region get back on their feet.

The female members are in charge of milk production, collection, and safe transportation to processing facilities. They are paid weekly for their efforts. The centres were buzzing with activity at the crack of dawn, with women members arriving one after the other with pots full of milk. The earnings have enabled rural women to contribute to the running of their families and the better education of their children. According to OP Singh, CEO of Balinee Milk Producer Company Limited, "We collect over 1.35 lakh litre milk every day from more than 40,000 women members from six districts of Bundelkhand region, including Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Mahoba, Banda and Hamirpur".

Also Read; J&K woman offers SEX to govt official, takes him to BEDROOM, then - A BIG SHOCK!

"Over 7,000 more women members will soon join us, which we are expecting will help to increase our capacity to 2 lakh litre milk every day." The company's female members have been made shareholders. The company currently operates 703 milk collection centres in 795 villages across six districts. The collection centres are outfitted with cutting-edge technology to determine the quality of the milk. The milk collected is sold in Jhansi and is also sent to milk processing plants in neighbouring states. The company has also assisted its female members in connecting with the banking system to facilitate easy payment and empower them.

"We have also signed MoU with various banks so that our members can get easy loans from the bank to buy cattle. We are also working to ensure the milking cattle of our members get insured," Singh quotes. Earnings have enabled female members to improve their social standing and quality of life. Asha Devi, a group member, stated that when she first joined the company, she only had one cattle, but thanks to the earnings, she now has three cattle. "I have three buffaloes who produce around 20 litres of milk, which I deposit in the collection centre. The company pays me Rs 55 per litre and the payments are always on time," she said. "I have admitted my children to a better school and can save some money for the future," she further added.

Another member of their group is Pavitra Devi of the Babina area, She says, "In the last three years, I have increased the number of cattle from two to 11. The cattle give around 40-litre milk every day which I submit to the collection centre." Pavitra Devi added that the money she earned enabled her family to construct a new cattle shed. Members can also get help from the company when it comes to buying cattle. Veterinary experts also assist the women members, according to the CEO of the Balini group. The company also provides a mineral-rich diet and green fodder to increase the cattle's yield. He also mentioned that cattle treatment camps are being organised.

Also Read: All women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion: SC

"We have recently started processing milk to prepare Ghee. We will soon make a foray into manufacturing of other milk products," Singh said.

During the previous fiscal year, a payment of Rs 26 crore was deposited in members' bank accounts. Payment is made entirely digitally, directly to the members' bank accounts. The company has paid its members a total of Rs 243 crore since its inception, and it has earned a profit of Rs 13.8 crore, according to Singh.