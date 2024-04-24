All You Need To Know About Anushka Aggarwal - Topper Of Class 10th MP Board With 495 Marks

New Delhi: Anushka Aggarwal ranked first in the MP Board 10th examinations of 2024 after topping the class 10 board exam. She achieved an outstanding 495 out of 500, scoring a perfect 100 in both maths and science.

On April 24, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the results of the MP Board exams for Class 10. The results were released by the board during a news conference that was scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Who Is Anushka Aggarwal?

It's interesting to note that Anushka received flawless scores in math and science. Three students shared the second place after Anushka. Saurabh Singh from Indian Excellence School in Ward No. 10, Anantapuram, Huzur Rewa, Ishmita Tomar from Vivekananda National School Higher Secondary School in Susner Agar Malwa, and Rekha Rebari from Government UM Vidyalaya in Madhav Nagar, Katni, all obtained 493 marks.

With 492 marks, Saurabh Singh, a student from Bihara, Satna, took third place. Students can check their score on the official website, mpbse.nic.in, now that the results are out.

Toppers List for MP Board Class 10th Result 2024

Anushka Aggarwal: 495 marks

Rekha Rebari: 493 marks

Tomar Ishmita 493 marks

Sneha Patel 493 marks

Saurabh Singh: 492 marks

The MP Board organized the class 10 matric examinations for February 5–20 and the class 12 intermediate exams from February 6–20. To view their results, students must log in to the Class 10th resultlogin portal with their MPBSE roll number and date of birth.

More than 9 lakh students this year appeared for Madhya Pradesh Board 10th examination, while nearly 6 lakh students took the high school examination.