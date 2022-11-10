topStoriesenglish
ALLAHABAD UNIVERSITY COUNSELLING 2022

Allahabad University Counselling 2022 for BA admission begins TOMORROW at allduniv.ac.in- Details here

Allahabad University Counselling 2022: Allahabad University has released the cut-off marks for unreserved category candidates on the official website, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Allahabad University Counselling 2022: Allahabad University has announced to begin the BA admissions tomorrow, November 11, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for counselling may do so starting tomorrow by visiting the official website, allduniv.ac.in. The BA programme will include several stages for admission. See the list of necessary documents and the Allahabad University BA cut-off below before submitting an application for counselling. Candidates must have earned 734 or higher in order to be considered for BA admissions. The cut-off scores for candidates in the unreserved category were made public by Allahabad University on its website. According to the Allahabad University BA Counseling Schedule 2022, applicants must upload the essential papers between November 11 (9 am) and November 12 (noon) (11:30 am).

The document verification will take place on November 12 from 11:30 am to 5 pm. Candidates will be able to pay the cost from November 12 through November 13 up to 5 pm after their documents have been successfully verified.

AU BA Admission 2022: List of required documents

  • NTA Admit card and scorecard
  • Mark Sheet and Certificate of Class 10th, 12th
  • Migration certificate and transfer certificate for other universities and Ewing Christian college candidate
  • Recent caste certificate (as applicable)
  • Economically weaker section certificate (as applicable)
  • Aadhar card
  • Download undertaking for a gap year (as applicable)
  • Download anti ragging form from the admission website, fill and sign it and upload on the website

When registering for counselling, scan and upload photos of these documents. Candidates will be eligible for the next step of the admission process if these documents have been successfully confirmed.

