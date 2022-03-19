हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shiv Sena

Alliance with AIMIM unthinkable, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

"Our party was formed on the values of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj and would continue with the same values. Why would we form an alliance with a party which bows down at Aurangzeb`s grave?" said Sanjay Raut.

Alliance with AIMIM unthinkable, says Shiv Sena&#039;s Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Amidst the speculations of a possible alliance in the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday (March 19) cleared his stance on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) alliance.

"If there`s just a meeting then it does not mean that an alliance has been made. The thing is that the Maharashtra government is formed by three parties, Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. There will be no inclusion of any fourth party," said Raut.

Calling the state of alliance completely unthinkable, Raut said, "Our party was formed on the values of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj and would continue with the same values. Why would we form an alliance with a party which bows down at Aurangzeb`s grave?. How can you even think of that ?".

He also claimed that there`s a secret alliance of AIMIM and Bhartiya Janata Party and they salute them from a distance.

