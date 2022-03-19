हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Srinagar-Leh Highway

Srinagar-Leh national highway reopens in record 73 days

The surface link is important because it serves as the lifeline of supplies for the Ladakh region in addition to maintaining regular supplies to the deployed army on the borders in the region.

Srinagar-Leh national highway reopens in record 73 days
Image credit: ANI

Srinagar: Strategic Srinagar-Leh national highway was reopened for traffic on Saturday (March 19) in a record period of 73 days thereby connecting the Ladakh region with the rest of the country through surface transport. The closure of this highway would, under normal circumstances keep the Ladakh region road blocked for nearly 6 months.

Project Beacon of the border roads organisation (BRO) cleared the highway in a record time this year. The surface link is important because it serves as the lifeline of supplies for the Ladakh region in addition to maintaining regular supplies to the deployed army on the borders in the region.

Lt General, Rajeev Chaudhary, DG Beacon threw the highway open. He told reporters that men and machinery worked hard to clear the road.

"We have managed to declare the road open today in a record time of just 73 days on trial basis. This road would otherwise remain shut for five to six months which would create lot of issues at strategical and economic level concerning the Ladakh region", he told reporters.

He said now that the road is open, it will help transport defence equipment, weapons, other logistics to the troops deployed in Ladakh.

"Fresh defence supplies including oil, fruit, vegetables etc would reach the troops in time now. Opening of the road will also help transport vegetables, fruit and other items to Ladakh region and give a fillip to its economic activities, which otherwise would remain choked for months together due to road closure.

"Late transport of supplies would cost the government exchequer Rs 400 to 500 crore which we have been able to save this year due to early opening of the road", DG Beacon said.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Srinagar-Leh HighwayProject BeaconBorder Road Organisation
Next
Story

NTPC recruitment 2022: Two days left to apply for various posts on ntpc.co.in, details here

Must Watch

PT15M20S

Pakistan: Imran Khan's government in trouble, meeting of party leaders convened