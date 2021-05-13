Along with COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen, medicines PM Modi also missing: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he is 'missing' just like COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen and medicines and claimed that all that remained is the Central Vista Project and PM's photos.

In another tweet, he accused the government of "abdicating" its duty towards the citizens as the pandemic rages on and insisted that people must come together for others in need.

"The prime minister is also missing, along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the Central Vista Project, GST (goods and services tax) on medicines and the prime minister's photos here and there," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

वैक्सीन, ऑक्सीजन और दवाओं के साथ PM भी ग़ायब हैं। बचे हैं तो बस सेंट्रल विस्टा, दवाओं पर GST और यहाँ-वहाँ PM के फ़ोटो। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2021

The former Congress president has been extremely critical of PM Mod-led government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and demanded answers as the nation suffered from the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines as cases surged in the second wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, leaders of 12 opposition parties wrote a letter to PM Modi, seeking a free mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19, and a suspension of the ongoing Central Vista project and divert the money to aid the fight against coronavirus.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 on Thursday with a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it.