Alvida Jaisalmer: Why IAS Tina Dabi, City's First Female District Collector, Says 'Truly Blessed' In Her Heartfelt Goodbye Note

IAS Success Story: In an emotional letter, IAS officer Tina Dabi, the 2015 UPSC exam topper, bid farewell to the Jaisalmer district as she leaves for maternity leave. Dabi, who formerly held the position of district collector for Jaisalmer, has appealed to the Rajasthan government to transfer her to a non-field position in the capital city, Jaipur. Dabi thanked the people of Jaisalmer on Instagram for their 'love and support' in a heartfelt post.

The former District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer uploaded a series of images in the post that show the many initiatives and projects that were launched during her leadership. One of these were the Jaisalmer Shakti (Ladies First) and Swachh Jaisalmer campaigns. Dabi wrote, "Alvida Jaisalmer! I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to serve this wonderful district for one year as its District Collector and Magistrate." The International Desert Festival will take place in 2023 thanks in large part to Dabi's efforts, which also helped Jaisalmer earn All India Rank 2 in Niti Aayog's Aspirational District Programme.

Dabi praised her experience in Jaisalmer and spoke of the "invaluable knowledge" she picked up while serving as the DC, calling it 'fantastic' and 'amazing' throughout her note. A sincere statement of gratitude was included in the note's conclusion. “I leave Jaisalmer today with a wealth of knowledge that I will always treasure. Working here has been a fantastic learning experience, and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Jaisalmer, you will be missed!” Dabi was the first female collector in Jaisalmer. The IAS topper from the batch of 2015 has been employed in the district since 2022 and is currently on maternity leave. Before taking a break from her employment, Dabi posted a lovely message saying goodbye to Jaisalmer.

The Ashok Gehlot-led administration has chosen Ashish Gupta, an IAS officer, to take her place. Gupta, an IAS officer from the 2013 batch, serves as the managing director of RajCOMP Info Services Limited in Jaipur. In the Department of Information Technology and Communication, he also holds the positions of Joint Secretary and Commissioner.