New Delhi: Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who ruled in the favour of the continuation of the Gyanvapi mosque premises survey and rejected the plea to change the court-appointed advocate commissioner for recording the survey finding on a videotape, has expressed concerns related to his safety, ANI reported.

In his order, the judge said that an atmosphere of fear is being created and he is worried about his family's safety.

"An atmosphere of fear was created by making this civil case into an extraordinary case. The fear is so much that my family is always concerned about my safety and I am concerned about their safety. Concerns about safety are repeatedly expressed by my wife when I am out of the house,” said Judge Diwakar.

"Yesterday, my mother (in Lucknow) during our conversation also expressed concerns about my safety, and from the news received by the media, she came to know that maybe I am also going to the spot as commissioner and my mother asked me that I should not go on commission on the spot, as it may endanger my safety," the judge added.

The remarks came after, a Varanasi court with Judge Diwaker on the bench, while hearing the matter said that the survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple will continue.

As per the order, the report needs to be submitted by May 17 and two advocates were also added to the survey commission.

The court rejected the petition to remove Court commissioner Ajay Mishra and added that the video inspection of the Gyanvapi mosque will continue and should be completed by Tuesday (May 17).

The petition was filed after a huge uproar erupted over the survey of several deities, including Shringar Gauri, located in Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

Following the court-appointed commissioner's survey in Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Saturday filed an application seeking the removal of the office due to the alleged biassedness over the matter.

