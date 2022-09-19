Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress party

New Delhi: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday (September 19, 2022) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of senior leaders of the saffron party. The veteran leader also merged his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP. Singh had floated the PLC last year after quitting Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister.

"Captain (Amarinder Singh) Sahab has always kept nation above all. I am delighted to welcome him and his supporters into the BJP family on behalf of millions of BJP workers," Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said as Singh joined the saffron camp at its Delhi headquarters.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present on the occasion.

Former Punjab CM Shri @capt_amarinder merged his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and joined BJP in presence of senior party leaders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP pic.twitter.com/5nMFtU1Hm1 September 19, 2022

Former Punjab CM Shri @capt_amarinder joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/UURLEy51Q2 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 19, 2022

Singh had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh said he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.