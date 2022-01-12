Amarinder Singh tests positive for Covid-19, former Punjab CM isolates himself

Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday (January 12, 2022) said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Singh informed that he has mild symptoms and that he has isolated himself.

"I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested," he tweeted.

I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 12, 2022

A few days ago, Singh's wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.

The 79-year-old leader had recently quit Congress and formed the Punjab Lok Congress.

From Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, several political leaders have contracted the virus in the past few days.

I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 10, 2022

शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवाया।मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है।अभी मैं स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूँ। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैंने खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, उनसे अनुरोध है कि अपनी जाँच करवा लें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 10, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab had recorded 4,593 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine fatalities. The number of active cases climbed to 23,235 from 19,379 on Monday and the positivity rate stood 18.64 per cent.

Of the fresh infections, Patiala reported 909 cases, followed by 703 in Mohali, 678 in Ludhiana, 455 in Amritsar and 330 in Jalandhar.

