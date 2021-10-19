हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh to launch his own party, says open to seat arrangement with BJP in Punjab polls

The former Chief Minister of Punjab said that if farmers' protest is resolved in the interest of farmers, he will be open to a seat arrangement with the BJP in 2022 Assembly polls in the state

Amarinder Singh to launch his own party, says open to seat arrangement with BJP in Punjab polls
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday (October 19) said he would soon announce his own political party and is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the farmers' issue is resolved in their interest. Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab last month after a bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu and infighting in the state Congress. The party replaced him with Charanjit Singh Channi.

"The battle for Punjab's future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who've been fighting for their survival for over a year," Singh said. He also said he will not rest until he secures the future of "my people and my state". "Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," he was quoted as saying by his media adviser.

Also read: Punjab assembly polls 2022: SAD announces four more candidates

"Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if Farmers Protest is resolved in farmers' interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," Singh said

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amarinder SinghCongressNEW PARTYpolitical stability
Next
Story

Wild Tiger MDT-23 recovering well, treatment continues at Mysore zoo

Must Watch

PT1M51S

DNA: Amarinder Singh to form new party, hope for alliance with BJP in 2022 Punjab elections