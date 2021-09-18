Amarinder Singh's successor: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to nominate new Punjab Chief Minister

New Delhi: After Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab Chief Minister post on Saturday (September 18), the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) unanimously passed a resolution authorising party president Sonia Gandhi to select Captain’s successor.

Addressing media after the CLP meeting, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said the party has sent two resolutions to the high command.

“We had a tradition of requesting Congress president to elect the Chief Minister. Punjab unit of the party kept the tradition and unanimously passed the resolution asking Sonia Gandhi Ji to chose the new Chief Minister," ANI quoted Rawat as saying.

He added, "We`ve sent two resolutions to party high command which were passed in Congress Legislative Party meeting today. We`re waiting for their (party high command) decision.”

Congress observer for Punjab, Ajay Maken, who was also present during the meeting said, "There was no discussion on the name (of CLP leader) in the meeting."

Highlighting the political turmoil in the Punjab Congress, Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab CM earlier today. In an interview with ANI, Singh said he had called party chief Sonia Gandhi in the morning and when they talked about his resignation, she replied, “I am sorry Amarinder”.

After stepping down from the post, Singh told media he felt "humiliated" and had conveyed this to Sonia Gandhi. When asked if he is in talks with BJP, Singh asserted, “No talks with anyone, just submitted my resignation to Governor today.”

Meanwhile, attacking Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Singh called him “incompetent” and said he will oppose any move to make Sidhu chief ministerial face for reasons of "national security".

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security,” he told the news agency.

"Sidhu could not manage a thing. I know him very well. Don`t think that he is some sort of magic word for Punjab. He is going to be a disaster," Singh added.

(With agency inputs)

