AMARNATH PILGRIMS

Amarnath Pilgrims Jump Out Of Moving Bus After Break Fails: Watch Shocking Video

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Ramban district along National Highway 44, where the bus, en route from Amarnath to Hoshiarpur, lost its brakes.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Amarnath Pilgrims Jump Out Of Moving Bus After Break Fails: Watch Shocking Video Video Screen Grab

Forty Amarnath pilgrims narrowly escaped a major mishap when the brakes of their bus failed during the journey.  In order to save their lives, pilgrims started jumping out of the moving bus. Despite the harrowing situation, authorities confirmed no fatalities but reported injuries to ten individuals, including men, women, and a child. 

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Ramban district along National Highway 44, where the bus, en route from Amarnath to Hoshiarpur, lost its brakes, putting the lives of 40 passengers at risk. 
Witnesses captured the tense moments on social media, showing pilgrims jumping out of the moving bus in a bid to escape potential disaster. Fortunately, the immediate action by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police prevented the bus from careening off the road into a ravine. 

Officials disclosed that the driver struggled to halt the vehicle near Nachlana, Banihal after brake failure rendered the bus uncontrollable. Swift intervention by Army Quick Reaction Teams and police prevented further escalation, with security personnel strategically placing stones under the bus's wheels to secure it.
The injured pilgrims received immediate medical attention from ambulance teams deployed to the scene, providing essential first aid and stabilizing the situation. 

