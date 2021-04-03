Amarnath Yatra 2021: Registration for holy pilgrimage begins, know how to apply

New Delhi: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the registration for Amarnath yatra commenced on April 1.

The 56-day yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine is slated to begin from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir on June 28 and will culminate on August 22. The registration process can be done through 446 designated bank branches across the country — 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and 40 YES Bank branches.

For more information about the pilgrimage, the devotees can visit shriamarnathjishrine.com/.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena demanded the Jammu and Kashmir administration to exempt the pilgrims from paying toll tax at the toll plazas on Lakhanpur-Jammu-Srinagar highway and to repair the national highway.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus scare, authorities in Kathua district on Friday (April 2) directed officials to ensure proper evacuee management of travellers entering the Union Territory through Lakhanpur bordering Punjab.

The chief medical officer of Kathua was asked to ensure 100 per cent sampling for COVID-19 of the travellers and sufficient staff for ensuring hassle-free management at sampling counters at Lakhanpur.

The order, passed by District Magistrate and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, Kathua, Rahul Yadav, cited the increase in COVID-19 cases and the likely rise in the number of travellers due to the upcoming Navratra festival and Amarnath yatra.

(With PTI inputs)

