Nunwan: The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday as a batch of about 2,750 pilgrims left the base camp here for the cave shrine that houses the naturally formed ice-lingam in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla flagged off the pilgrimage at the Nunwan base camp in the Anantnag district's Pahalgam. The journey -- most of it on foot -- takes about three days with night halts at Sheeshnag and Panchtarni along the route. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,890 pilgrims from the Jammu base camp on Wednesday.

After flagging the holy Yatra, Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla told PTI that all arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the 43-day pilgrimage, adding, "The endeavour is to make sure that the pilgrims feel secure and visit the shrine peacefully."

Notably, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has made a provision for an online 'darshan' of the naturally formed ice lingam. Officials reportedly said that this year, the pilgrimage is expected to see higher-than-usual attendance as it is being held after a gap of three years.

A pilgrim with the first group of pilgrims en route to the holy cave told ANI, "We are happy to have made it to the yatra this year which was delayed due to the pandemic; eagerly waiting to offer prayers to Baba Bholenath."

J&K | We are happy to have made it to the yatra this year which was delayed due to the pandemic; eagerly waiting to offer prayers to Baba Bholenath, says a pilgrim pic.twitter.com/oBbmb8CTwB — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

In 2019, the Yatra was cancelled midway ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 provisions of the Constitution. The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amarnath Yatra strengthens our faith in goodness of mankind: Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said the annual Amarnath Yatra strengthens the faith in the goodness of mankind and its successful conduct is the duty or every citizen of the Union Territory. Sinha said this at a meeting with leaders of political parties in Srinagar on Wednesday.

"The Amarnath Yatra is a reflection of our composite culture and people belonging to all the faiths are contributing to making it successful. The pilgrimage strengthens our faith in the goodness of mankind and its successful conduct is the responsibility of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir," PTI quoted Sinha as saying.

According to an official spokesperson, all the leaders at the meeting observed that the pilgrimage is like a big festival and a celebration of "Kashmiriyat", and said every citizen of the Union Territory will ensure warm hospitality and comfort of the pilgrims. The leaders appealed to the people for their continuous support and assistance in the conduct of the yatra, which is the pride of Jammu and Kashmir and a reflection of unity in diversity, the spokesperson said.

Sinha apprised the meeting of the arrangements put in place for the yatra, besides the special places identified at all yatra camps for selling local products, including the famous art and handicraft of Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders who participated in the meeting included National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Muzzafar Shah, Altaf Bukhari, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president G A Mir, BJP chief for Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen and G M Shaheen. People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the meeting.

Notably, security personnel have been deployed along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. New security pickets have been set up to ensure that subversive elements do not succeed in disrupting the pilgrimage, officials told PTI, adding that drone surveillance and RFID chips are also a part of the three-tier security arrangements for pilgrims. The Amarnath Yatra will culminate on August 11, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

(With PTI Inputs)