Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra: ITBP personnel form human chain to protect pilgrims from hurling stones

 With water rushing under a wooden bridge from a steep elevation, several stones too came down at high speeds. ITBP personnel, however, ensured pilgrims were able cross to safety.

Amarnath Yatra: ITBP personnel form human chain to protect pilgrims from hurling stones
Video grab courtesy: ANI

In yet another example of how they put duty before self, brave personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Police Force were recently seen forming a human chain at a point in Amarnath Yatra's Baltal route to shield pilgrims from stones falling due to rushing water.

ITBP personnel, along with those from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K Police, Border Security Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army, have been deployed at various points on the twin routes to the ancient cave shrine. The 45-day journey is anything but easy with the terrain posing quite a big challenge, apart from security challenges. News agency ANI recently posted a video which showed how security personnel from ITBP put their bodies on the line to allow pilgrims to cross a precarious wooden bridge near Kali Mata point. With water rushing under the bridge from a steep elevation, several stones too came down at high speeds. With ITBP forming a human shield, however, the pilgrims managed to scurry across the bridge safely.

 

 

The contribution of security personnel in ensuring a successful Amarnath Yatra each year is enormous. This year, several new measures have been put into place, including use of drones, CCTVs and the development of a mobile app so that the passage of pilgrims can be tracked constantly and assistance provided in a swift manner if, when and where needed.

Amarnath Yatra, Amarnath, ITBP, CRPF, Indian Army
