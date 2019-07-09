Amarnath Yatra: ITBP personnel form human chain to protect pilgrims from hurling stones

In yet another example of how they put duty before self, brave personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Police Force were recently seen forming a human chain at a point in Amarnath Yatra's Baltal route to shield pilgrims from stones falling due to rushing water.

ITBP personnel, along with those from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K Police, Border Security Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army, have been deployed at various points on the twin routes to the ancient cave shrine. The 45-day journey is anything but easy with the terrain posing quite a big challenge, apart from security challenges. News agency ANI recently posted a video which showed how security personnel from ITBP put their bodies on the line to allow pilgrims to cross a precarious wooden bridge near Kali Mata point. With water rushing under the bridge from a steep elevation, several stones too came down at high speeds. With ITBP forming a human shield, however, the pilgrims managed to scurry across the bridge safely.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel continue to brave shooting stones, placing shield wall to ensure safety of pilgrims near Kali Mata point on Baltal route. #AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/jeAYZ5tNjm — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

The contribution of security personnel in ensuring a successful Amarnath Yatra each year is enormous. This year, several new measures have been put into place, including use of drones, CCTVs and the development of a mobile app so that the passage of pilgrims can be tracked constantly and assistance provided in a swift manner if, when and where needed.