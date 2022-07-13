'Amarnath Yatra made into political issue,' Mehbooba Mufti lashes out at BJP

New Delhi: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti bashed the BJP-led government after she along with other political leaders were not allowed to visit 'Martyrs Graveyard'. Reacting to this, Mehbooba said, "We have never seen such atmosphere and condition in Jammu and Kashmir, I am sure no one has after we got freedom in 1947. The government is using NIA, ED and CBI to harass people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Mehbooba Mufti questioned the government's arrangements of Amarnath Yatra. She said the government had made Amarnath yatra by making it a political agenda.

Also Read: Mehbooba Mufti lauds security forces as 2 terrorists surrender during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

She further said, "Amarnath Yatra is a message of happiness for all of us. When we were kids, we used to wait for it. The Yatra has been made now a problem for the locals and pilgrims too."

"It used to be a great way of brotherhood between communities. BJP has made it a political issue as if they have to conquer Jammu and Kashmir. It’s become such a big problem for people living in south Kashmir." Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba held the administration responsible for what happened after the cloud burst at the holy cave. She alleged that the causalities are much higher what government reported.

Mehbooba said, "They have called thousands of pilgrims for Yatra this year, and when the cloud burst happened they couldn't handle the crowd. Now, they are not giving out all details. They are saying 15-16 were killed, but several people are missing. The way motorcycles, dead horses are coming out of the debris, and many people are still missing, it seems there is a huge loss, more than what they are saying."

She added, "It's all because of their ego."

Mufti also claimed that the ruling party does not consider J-K as India's party and think they are a 'neighbouring country's part'.

"They don’t consider the accession that we signed with India, but they are applying “Ghar mein gus kar maro” as they claimed have done in Balakot strike. But we can’t give up. If we don’t fight for our rights, our identity will finish."

Mehbooba Mufti said, "The youth of this place has a power, and to suppress that they have kept 10 lakh forces here. There are only 100-150 boys who have picked up gun, that’s what they say. Then what are they scared of? They are scared that we should not raise our voice for our rights."

Live TV