Kulgam: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti praised the efforts of the families and security forces that successfully persuaded two newly recruited youth to surrender during live encounters, adding such efforts should continue. PDP president Mufti praised the efforts of security forces and families who made two newly recruited LeT terrorists surrender. The surrender was made during a live encounter in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir in the early hours today (July 6).

Mufti wrote on her Twitter handle, "Two lives saved thanks to the efforts of their families & the support extended by security forces. These kinds of efforts must be continued so that youngsters who join militancy are given a second chance to live their lives."

Earlier, security forces in a joint operation cordoned a village Hadigam of Kulgam district after an input generated by Jammu and Kashmir police about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire between Police and the terrorist occurred initially.

JK Police tracked down the identity of two local terrorists, who were trapped, with the help of their families. They appealed to the trapped youth, who had recently joined the LeT outfit, to surrender and both the terrorist laid down their arms eventually.

Kashmir Police chief Vijay Kumar said, "We always follow the SOP when a local terrorist is trapped and try to get him to surrender so that a life can be saved and many times we succeed.”

"If every parent appeals to their terrorist sons to shun the path of violence, whether they are trapped during live encounters or have joined the terrorism, many lives can be saved as in today's encounter two lives were saved," he added.