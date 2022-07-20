Amarnath Yatra: Over 2 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance at holy cave in 20 days

Srinagar: Over 2 lakh pilgrims performed the Amarnath Yatra in 20 days as another batch of 4,355 pilgrims left Jammu for the Valley on Wednesday. Officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) which manages the affairs of the annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above sea level said, "Another batch of 4,355 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two escorted convoys for the Valley today (Wednesday). Of these, 1,846 Yatris are going to Baltal and 2,509 are going to Pahalgam base camp."

Since this year`s Yatra started on June 30, 2,07,679 pilgrims have performed the yatra while 13,226 paid obeisance at the cave shrine on Tuesday. Those using the Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine while those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 km for 4 days to reach the cave shrine. Helicopter services are also available on both routes for the pilgrims.

Over 15,000 pilgrims have 'darshan' in one day

Situated 3,888 metres above sea level, the cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end after 43 days on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.