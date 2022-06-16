The Amarnath Yatra will begin from June 30. The Amarnath Yatra was stopped due to restrictions for two years due to the Corona pandemic. A large number of devotees wait throughout the year to take a 43-day journey to this sacred place in the lap of the Himalayas. The Amarnath temple will be closed on August 11 this year. This is the first time this year that helicopter services have started from Srinagar to Panchatarni for the convenience of passengers. One has to walk 6 km from Panchatarni to reach Amarnath cave. Bookings for Amarnath have already started.

Amarnath Yatra Registration: How To Register

1. First of all, you need to go to https://jksasb.nic.in/register.aspx website. Log in with the username and password there.

2. Registration will be completed only after the passenger gives the application number.

3. By clicking agree, you can download the permit.

4. Apart from the advance booking, if one wants to go to Amarnath, one can also book the yatra by going to the pilgrim's shrine and Srinagar.

5. Payments for permits can be made online.

6. Apart from this, pilgrims can also download the Amarnath Yatra app from playstore or iOS on mobile.

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Necessary documents

1. Medical certificate issued by the doctor by March 28, 2022.

2. Four passport size photographs.

3. Aadhaar card or any identity card issued by the government.

Amarnath Yatra Permit: Age Limit

There are also some age restrictions for the Amarnath Yatra. No one below 13 years of age or above 75 years of age can take part in Amarnath Yatra. There is a ban on Amarnath Yatra for women who are more than 6 weeks pregnant.