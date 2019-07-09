Amarnath Yatra resumes after one-day pause due to heavy rush

A batch of 5964 pilgrims resumed the Amarnath Yatra on Tuesday morning, a day after it was temporarily put on hold due to heavy rush.

The pilgrims made their way on the Pehalgam and Baltal routes under as security personnel kept a close vigil to ensure safety and a smooth journey. Over 1900 pilgrims moved on the Pehalgam route while approximately 4,000 took the Baltal way. The Yatra had been put on hold a day earlier due to heavy rush on both routes. Pilgrims had been halted in Jammu.

Over one lakh pilgrims have already visited the shrine during the Yatra which began on July 1. The 45-day long yatra will end on August 15, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

Massive arrangements have been made once again this year to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims making their way to the ancient shrine which is located at the shrine 3,888 metres above sea level. While the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police is primarily in-charge for security, personnel from the Indian Army and Border Security Force have also been deployed on the two routes.

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti, however, had courted massive controversy on Monday when she said that the arrangements put into place for pilgrims this year are causing inconvenience to locals. "Amarnath Yatra is taking place since years. But unfortunately, the arrangements done this year are against the people of Kashmir. It's causing a lot of trouble in day-to-day lives of local people," she had said, prompting sharp rebuttals. (Read full report here)

Authorities have time and again appreciated the support they receive from locals with Shri Amarnath Shrine Board especially praising them this year. The Yatra also helps local businesses to flourish.