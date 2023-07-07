trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632040
Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Heavy Rainfall In Kashmir Valley

The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Friday due to heavy rainfall in the Kashmir Valley

Srinagar; The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Friday due to heavy rainfall in the Kashmir Valley, officials said. They said no pilgrim could proceed to the sacred cave and they stopped more than 3,200 pilgrims at Nunwan Pahalgam camp and 4,000 pilgrims at Baltal camp. They said the Yatra would resume when the weather gets better. So far, over 80,000 devotees have completed the Yatra. Officials also issued permits to over 300 pilgrims who had fake ones after they registered again at Jammu counters.

The weatherman said there were rain and thunderstorms in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the weather would be mostly cloudy and there would be intermittent rain and thunderstorms in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, but no heavy rain today. However, he said there would be light to moderate rain or showers in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir on 8th and 9th.

Meanwhile, the 8th batch of 7,010 pilgrims left Jammu for the valley in 247 vehicles from Baghwati Nagar base camp on Friday.

