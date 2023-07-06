Amarnath Yatra: 17,202 Pilgrims Pay Obeisance On Sixth Day, Over 84,700 So Far This Season

New Delhi: With 17,202 pilgrims paying obeisance at the holy Amarnath cave on Thursday, the cumulative total of pilgrims reached 84,768 on the sixth day of the yatra this season. Among the pilgrims who visited the holy cave on Thursday were 12,408 males, 4,095 females, 490 children, 192 Sadhus, and 17 Sadvis, the authorities said.

The influx of pilgrims continues to surge with each passing day making it one of the most successful yatras in the country.

The entire pilgrimage is being monitored by the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC), which has been put in use for Amarnath Yatra since 2022. ICCC is being integrated with RFID to monitor Yatra remotely on a real-time basis. All departments monitor and send communication to their staff in the field from there to cater to the requirements of pilgrims.



ICCC helps in the effective management of operations in exceptional scenarios such as disaster mitigation using information and communication technologies.

An official said that the ICCC has been Integrated with RFID, which is pure data science and helps in effective crowd control management, traceability, avoidance of traffic jams, and management besides ensuring coordination among all stakeholders on a real-time basis.

The data analysis and simulation models are effective in disaster mitigation and preemptive actions, he added.