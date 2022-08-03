Amarnath Yatra to end early due to heavy rain alert from THIS date

The Holy Amarnath Yatra which was scheduled to conclude on the Aug 11 on Shravan Poornima is likely to be closed days before on Aug 5 in view of adverse weather advisory.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while talking to reporters said, "I want to appeal all Amarnath pilgrims that if they intend to visit the Holy cave, do it till 5th of August because thereafter, there is a prediction of heavy rainfall in the area and pilgrims may likely not be able to visit the Holy Cave".

As previously declared by the government, the pilgrimage would end on August 11; however, Sinha stated that new instructions are being provided in light of a bad weather advisory.

Sinha said more than three lakh pilgrims have visited Holy Amarnath Cave this year so far, but the weather remained erratic during the pilgrimage which not only affected the number of pilgrims but also affected the Holy Shiv Lingam as well which melted earlier than the usual time.

Earlier in the second week of July, a cloud burst happened at the holy Amarnath cave causing the death of 15 pilgrims and injuring dozens. Due to the extreme weather conditions, authorities have halted the Yatra time and again. Experts suggest that global warming is the main reason for the unpredictable climate conditions as the glaciers at and around the cave have almost melted, and if the Earth’s temperature keeps increasing, then in coming times, conducting such religious pilgrimages in hills will definitely remain a big challenge for the authorities.