Amazon launches its TV lineup; check introductory offer

New Delhi: Amazon India has recently launched its TV lineup in the Indian consumer electronics markets.

The e-commerce giant has launched four variants of its smart TV segment.

TVs offered from Amazon are available in 32 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches of screen size. TVs are priced from Rs 13,999. Amazon's TV lineup will be based on Fire TV Operating System which has built-in support for Alexa. The TV will be powered by a 1.5 GHz processor bundled with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.

The smart TV offered by Amazon will come with Dolby Vision display and Dolby Atmos audio inbuilt.

The Amazon TV will have a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and will have 60Hz refresh rate in its screen.

For the connectivity, the TV will be having 2 HDMI ports along with an IR port. The Amazon TV will have a 20W speaker.

Amazon's 43-inch Smart TV will come with FHD (1920x1080) resolution and is priced at Rs 23,499.

The 43-inch 4K Ultra TV will also come with 60Hz refresh rate and will support HDR 10+ content. This variant has additional connectivity ports baked into in. It sports 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 USM 3.0 port and 1 USB 2.0 port. The TV is powered by a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.95 GHz. The Amazon 43-inch 4K Ultra TV is priced at Rs27,499.

Amazon's 55-inch 4k Ultra HD TV will have all the specification similar to that of the 43-inch 4K Ultra TV, and it is priced at Rs 36,999.