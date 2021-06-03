Amazon under fire, served notice for selling sacred Sikh texts online

New Delhi: Amazon has received a legal notice from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for selling copies of holy books Guru Granth Sahib and Gutka Sahib.

SGPC chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami said on Thursday (June 03) that the committee has sent a legal notice to the e-commerce giant Amazon. “There is “outrage” over the sale online of the Gutka Sahib, a collection of sacred verses,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Dhami, the Amazon practice went against the principles of the Sikh religion. “There is huge devotion and respect for the Gurbani in the minds of the Sikh community and there is outrage among the Sikhs over the sale of the Gutka Sahib online by Amazon,” he added.

Dhami has also asked Amazon to immediately remove the two holy books from its website. The SGPC is warning of legal action if the ecommerce platform fails to do remove the holy books from its platform.