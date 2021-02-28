ISRO launches Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite, 18 co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 in first lift-off of 2021

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday (February 28, 2021) successfully launched the Amazonia-1 satellite along with 18 other co-passenger satellites through PSLV-C51 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. It was launched as per the tentative scheduled at 10:24 AM.

The 637-kg Amazonia-1 is the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India.

Watch:

#WATCH ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/jtyQUYi1O0 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

This is to be noted that a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been engraved on the top panel of this spacecraft to show 'solidarity and gratitude for PM's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and space privatisation. A 'Bhagavad Gita' is also sent in an SD (secured digital) card.

"In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud to launch the first satellite designed, integrated by Brazil. The satellite is in very good health. I congratulate the Brazilian team," ANI quoted ISRO Chief K Sivan as saying.

This was India's first space mission in 2021 and is also reportedly one of the longest for a PSLV rocket.

According to the IANS news agency, the rocket will put the 19 satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit over a duration of 1 hour, 55 minutes and 7 seconds. During its flight, the rocket's fourth stage engine will be cut off and restarted a couple of times, the first one will be at 16 minutes into its flight. Seventeen minutes into its flight the rocket will sling the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1. Just over one hour into its flight the rocket`s engine will be restarted for about nine seconds before it is shut down again. After 1 hour, 49 minutes and 52 seconds the rocket's engine will be reignited for eight seconds after which the 18 piggyback satellites will be put into orbit.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc USA.

The Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

#PSLVC51 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota#ISRO #NSIL #INSPACe #Amazonia1 pic.twitter.com/38WNf5ciIo

According to ISRO, this satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

Countdown for the launch of #PSLVC51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced today at 0854Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. Launch is scheduled tomorrow at 1024 Hrs IST. pic.twitter.com/XRx3isDsGm — ISRO (@isro) February 27, 2021

On the other hand, the 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from a consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.



Live TV