Ambala Cantt Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 live: Winner and Losser candidate Anil Vij Parimal Pari; total votes, margin, BJP, Congress ECI Haryana Assembly Election Result

Ambala Cantt Set to Elect New MLA as Vote Counting Begins

Ambala Cantt, a crucial constituency in Haryana, is set to declare its new Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) today as the vote counting for the 90 assembly seats across the state begins at 8a.m. This constituency, part of Haryana’s single-phase election held on October 5, is eagerly awaiting the results of the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. With a voter turnout of around 68% statewide, the Ambala Cantt constituency has seen significant voter engagement. The voter turnout in Haryana is estimated to be around 68%, indicating an engaged electorate.

Ambala Cantt's Electoral History and Past Winners

Anil Vij of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has consistently held the seat in the past three elections. In 2019, he won with 64,571 votes, maintaining a strong hold with a significant margin of 20,165 votes, securing 53.04% of the vote share. Similarly, in 2014, Anil Vij received 64,571 votes to secure the seat once again. In the 2009 election, he also emerged victorious with a total of 49,219 votes. His consistent success demonstrates his influence and popularity in the region.

Ambala Cantt Constituency Demographic Profile

According to Election Commission data, the Ambala Cantt constituency had 196,870 registered voters during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Among them, 104,774 were male, 92,090 were female, and six voters belonged to the third gender. Additionally, 286 postal votes were cast. The constituency also had 869 service voters, with 758 men and 111 women. In comparison, the total number of voters in 2014 was 174,704, including 93,142 male and 81,562 female voters. There were 80 valid postal votes in 2014, and the number of service voters was 514 (355 men and 159 women).

Key Candidates for Ambala Cantt Assembly Election 2024

The Ambala Cantt constituency in 2024 features several prominent candidates. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij, the sitting MLA, is once again contesting. Parvinder Pal Pari is representing the Congress party, while Onkar Singh of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Raj Kaur Gill from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also key contenders. Avtar Singh of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is another notable candidate. The JJP has allied with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) for these elections, while the INLD has partnered with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Ambala Cantt Assembly Elections 2024: Poll and Result Dates

The Ambala Cantt constituency went to the polls on October 5, 2024, after the Election Commission of India (ECI) rescheduled the date from October 1 to October 5. The vote counting began today, and the final results for Ambala Cantt, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana, will be declared on October 8. Initially, the result date was set for October 4 but was postponed by the ECI.

Outlook for 2024 Elections

With Anil Vij’s strong electoral history, the competition in 2024 will be closely watched. However, with strong candidates like Parvinder Pal Pari (Congress), Onkar Singh (INLD), and Raj Kaur Gill (AAP) contesting, the Ambala Cantt constituency could witness a tightly fought election. The final results will determine whether Anil Vij can secure another term or if the voters opt for a new representative in 2024.