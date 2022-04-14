New Delhi: April 14 is marked as Ambedkar Jayanti to honour Dr Ambedkar’s countless contributions in the making of present-day India. Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated to remember the jurist’s dedication in fighting social evils like caste discrimination and oppression.

On the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the fellow-citizens and hailed the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Taking it to twitter, the President said, "An economist and advocate of human rights and women empowerment, Dr Ambedkar is considered as a leading nation builder of our country. He contributed in promoting harmony and tried to eradicate the evils of the caste system. A true believer in the rule of law, Dr Ambedkar constantly worked for the rights of poor and backward classes."

"We should take inspiration from the life of this great son of India. A true homage to Dr Ambedkar would be to develop our country on the principles of `Social and Economic Justice` and `Equality of Status and Opportunity`," a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said quoting the President.

‘Statue of Knowledge' unveiled in Maharashtra’s Latur

The Maharashtra government unveiled a 72-feet tall statue dedicated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Latur city in the presence of Union minister Ramdas Athawale. The state government named the statue the 'Statue of Knowledge'.

A team of 35 artists built the statue within 28 days, which has been made using fiber on steel structure, local BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare said.

Speaking on the occasion, Athawale said the statue will be an inspiration to all. "Dr Ambedkar struggled hard in his life against casteism and injustice. He worked for equality in the society. Although he was insulted, he brought the society together, which paved the way for social equality that is being created in the country," the minister said.

Additionally, a 131 kg cake was cut on the eve of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Bhoiwada, Mumbai, in the presence of cabinet minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad.

Tamil Nadu declares Ambedkar’s birth anniversary as 'Equality Day'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced in the Assembly that the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar on April 14 would be celebrated as 'Equality Day' from this year onwards.

Making a statement in the House, Stalin said a pledge would also be taken across the state on that day. Accepting a request of Lok Sabha MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan, a life size bronze statue of Ambedkar would be installed in the Ambedkar Manimandapam here, he said.

Selected works of Ambedkar would be published in Tamil (critical edition), the CM Stalin announced.

Telangana to install 125-ft tall Ambedkar statue by December

The Telangana government would install the proposed 125-ft tall statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here by December this year. The 125-ft bronze statue, expected to be the world's tallest one of Ambedkar, would have a 55-ft base, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said.

The statue works have been going on at a brisk pace over the last eight months, said a minister.

A museum would be set up at the location and the complex would emerge as a tourism destination as well, besides being a source of inspiration to the people of the country, an official release quoted him as saying.

Ambedkar's birth anniversary observed in Nepal

On the other hand, the people of Nepal also observed at an event in Kathmandu on Wednesday with participants recalling his extraordinary contribution for social justice and inclusion, and his remarkable leadership and vision in drafting the Constitution of India.

The 131st birth anniversary of Ambedkar was observed at the joint initiatives of BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation and Kathmandu University.

Former Speaker Dhungana shed light on the relevance of Ambedkar's message of constitutionalism and rule of law in the current context of South Asia, including Nepal. On this occasion, KU-Nepal Center for Contemporary Studies was also launched.

