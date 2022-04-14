New Delhi: The principal architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Madhya Pradesh. An economist and advocate of human rights and women empowerment, Dr Ambedkar is considered a leading nation builder of India.

It was under the chairmanship of Dr Ambedkar that the world’s longest written constitution was framed by the constituent assembly and, hence, he is hailed as the father of the Indian Constitution.

April 14 is marked as Ambedkar Jayanti to honour Dr Ambedkar’s countless contributions in the making of present-day India. Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated to remember the jurist’s dedication in fighting social evils like caste discrimination and oppression.

Dr BR Ambedkar always raised his voice against cast discrimination and was the first to envision India as a country where all the citizens are treated as equal under the law. He was an erudite social reformer, economist and influential orator. Dr Ambedkar was a scholar in various disciplines like political science, law and economics.

On the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes by him to inspire you:

- I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

- Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.

- Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.

- Life should be great rather than long.

- I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

- So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

- If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.

- Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

- Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.

- Religion and slavery are incompatible.

