'Amber' alert in Delhi? Here’s what will be closed or remain open, details here

New Delhi: Delhi is witnessing an upward trend in COVID-19 infections and the authorities have issued a Yellow Alert in the national capital. This means that Level 1 restrictions have been imposed in Delhi.

According to the national capital’s Graded Response Action Plan, the situation can ring four levels of alerts, Level-1 (Yellow), Level-2 (Amber), Level 3 (Orange) and Level 4 (Red).

The Delhi Government issues these alerts on account of three parameters- positivity rate, cumulative positive cases of COVID-19, and the number of oxygen beds occupied in Delhi.

The residents need to note that if the COVID-19 cases continue to surge as per the current trend, the Delhi Government will have to kick in Level-2 of Graded Response Action Plan, amber alert. The Delihittes need to note that if the authorities issue ‘Amber’ alert in the city, these guidelines will kick in:

- Shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on an odd-even formula from 10 am to 6 pm.

- Restaurants and bars will be closed.

- Home delivery or takeaway will be allowed.

- Private offices will be allowed to function with 50 percent of staff between 9 am to 5 pm.

- Schools, colleges, sports complexes, cinema halls, spas, banquet and marriage halls will be closed.

- The alert will force Delhi Metro to run at 33 percent of its seating capacity and no standing passengers.

- The number of passengers in auto-rickshaws and cabs will be capped at two.

- The busses will ply at 50 percent of capacity.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (January 2, 2022) told Delhites to 'not panic'. "As of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. Delhi government is prepared will 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms and are asymptomatic, so there is no need to panic," the Delhi CM said.

"Active COVID-19 cases rose from about 2,000 on December 29 to 6,000 on January 1, but the number of patients in hospitals dipped in this period," Kejriwal added.

Additionally, the national capital on Sunday reported 3,194 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 20, and one death while the positivity rate rose to 4.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department.

