India records 27,553 new COVID-19 cases, 284 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 1,525

New Delhi: India recorded 27,553 new COVID-19 cases, 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,81,770, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (January 2, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,22,801.

An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 9,249 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,84,561.

COVID19 | India reports 27,553 fresh infections, 284 deaths and 9,249 discharges in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,22,801 Omicron case tally rises to 1,525 pic.twitter.com/KH605GBwDA — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

India logged 94 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,525, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 560 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 460, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat at 136, Tamil Nadu at 117, Kerala at 109. A total of 23 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.

Additionally, the active cases comprised 1 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 percent, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 25,75,225 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India`s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.44 Crore (1,45,44,13,005) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

Live TV