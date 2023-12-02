Amber Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Satish Poonia Vs Prashant Sharma

Amber Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2023: Amber, located in the Jaipur district of the Dhundhar region, is one of the hottest seats in the legislative assembly. In 2018, Satish Poonia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious here. The main contest in the 2023 Vidhan Sabha election is between Prashant Sharma of the Congress and Satish Poonia of the BJP. The voter turnout on this seat in 2023 was 77.56%, a decrease of -2.73% from the 2018 assembly elections, where the voter turnout was 80.29%.

In 2018, Satish Poonia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) successfully secured a seat for the party. In the context of tourism, the Amer constituency is considered crucial in the state of Rajasthan. In the 2018 elections, Satish Poonia defeated Congress candidate Prashant Sharma by 13,276 votes. Poonia received 93,132 votes, while Sharma secured 79,856 votes. Currently, Satish Poonia is the MLA from Amer, serving as the former state president of the BJP and the current leader of the opposition.

In the upcoming elections, there is once again a direct contest between Congress's Prashant Sharma and BJP's Satish Poonia for the Amer seat. This time, there has been a decrease of 3.13% in voter turnout on the Amer seat.

Historically, Congress has won the Amer seat consecutively three times in 1998, 2003, and 2008. In the 1998 Assembly elections, Congress's Sahadev Sharma emerged victorious, while Lalchand Kataria secured the win in 2003