Ambulance horns to be replaced with musical notes of tabla and harmonium, here's what we know

New Delhi: The harsh, shrill, loud and alarming sounds of ambulance horns will soon be a thing of the past, as per Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari those shrill horns will soon be replaced with the sounds of flute, harmonium, tabla and conch shell.

Gadkari said that work on the new horn pattern has already started. He gave this information while inspecting the Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway. Around 4 crore trees will be planted on the sides of the expressway to check pollution, he said.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be axis controlled and neither humans nor animals will be allowed to walk on it. The Expressway will be built at a cost of Rs 90,000 crore.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will script a successful development story in the tribal belts of Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra by developing the socio-economically and educationally backward districts.

