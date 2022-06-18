DNA Exlusive: Government failed to communicate its message on Agneepath scheme

The way youth is protesting against the newly launched Agneepath scheme, it appears that the government, once again, has failed to communicate its intent to the stakeholders - much like the way it happened at the time of farmers protest. The government - it appears - didn't learn the much-needed lessons from the farmers' protests.

The Prime Minister, at the time of announcing the repeal of agricultural laws, had said that the government could not explain the benefits of these laws to the protesting farmers.

And now, once again, the government seems to be in the same situation.

There are three big updates regarding the Agneepath scheme.

1) The protests against the scheme has reached 18 states.

2) The government has increased the age limit for the scheme to 23 years, earlier, it was 21 years.

3) The Air Force will start hiring "agniveers" from June 24.

The biggest irony of these protests - the same youth that is supposed safeguard the nation, is indulged in violence against it. Telangana's Secundrabad saw violent protests today - the youth here set ablaze six coaches of three trains. At least 14 people were injured and 1 was killed during the protest in Secundrabad.

Similar protests were seen at 25 railway stations across 6 states. Eleven trains were set on fire in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar.

The scheme is witnessing massive protests in the Hindi belt states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar - there's a special reason for it.

