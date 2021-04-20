Amid COVID-19 scare, EC announces training dates for Bihar panchayat elections

Patna: Amid COVID-19 scare, the Election Commission on Tuesday (April 20) announced training dates for Bihar panchayat elections. After Uttar Pradesh, preparations for the panchayat elections in Bihar have started.

While the country is fighting the deadly spread of COVID-19 infections, the EC is once again gearing up for another set of panchayat elections.

The authorities have decided that the Bihar Panchayat elections will be conducted with single post EVM and not the multi-post.

In the latest developments, the Election Commission has also announced a program of training for electoral officers. The training program will take place between April 22-24.

Yogendra Ram, Secretary, State Election Commission, has written to all the district collectors about giving training to electors and assistant electoral officers.

As per the sources, raining for electoral officers will be done online.

Meanwhile, India registered 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) morning.

