Amid day-to-day hearing in SC, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says good news on Ram temple soon

NEW DELHI: Amid day-to-day hearing in the Babri masjid-Ram Janmabhumi title dispute case in the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that good news about Ram temple in Ayodhya may come soon.

The Chief Minister said this at the inauguration of Ram Katha by Morari Bapu organized in memory of Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanathji Maharaj.

“Lord Rama is settled in our breath. We are all devotees of Lord Rama and devotion is power. He appealed to the devotees to take inspiration in the life of Lord Rama and contribute to the construction of the country,'' he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said lord Rama was the life source of people and added that perhaps a “big moment of happiness” was due in the near future.

The monk-politician said that it was Gorakhpur’s good fortune to hear Ram Katha during the auspicious occasion of the Hindu festival of Navratra from none other than Murari Bapu- a religious preacher and well-known member of the saint society.

“Whenever people are faced with any problems in their daily lives, references from Lord Ram’s life guide them even today. Ram lives in people’s breaths.” Yogi said while speaking about the importance of Ram Katha.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s comments came while hearings on the contentious Ayodhya land title dispute in the Supreme Court continue. The court has set a deadline of October 17 for finishing arguments in the case.

However, no date is set for a verdict.

Live TV

On September 26, the Chief Justice of India had said the bench will have only four weeks to write the judgment and it will be a “miracle” if the court delivers the judgment in four weeks. Justice Gogoi retires as the CJI on November 17.

Adityanath, had earlier this year in June, told saints in Ayodhya that “all obstacles in the construction of Ram Mandir will be removed soon.”

The five-judge SC bench started holding daily hearings from August to fast-track the case that has been pending for decades after a Supreme Court-appointed mediation committee failed to develop a consensus among the parties to arrive at an amicable resolution.

SC is hearing a challenge to the Allahabad High Court verdict that divided the disputed site equally between the Muslims, the Hindus and the Nirmohi Akhara sect. Control of the main disputed section, where the Babri mosque was torn down, was given to Hindus.