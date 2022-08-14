New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet on the freebie debate on Saturday. She shared a screenshot of a quote made by the Union Minister and then dared her to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the same suggestion. Quoting Sitharaman, Moitra wrote, "Do it but make sure you understand the financial level of your state, the fiscal strength of your state and having promised it during the election, you won, you come back, ensure that you fulfil it because you have given a word and how, by making sure that your budget will have a provision for it."

To this Moitra replied, "Err...Madam..I'll bet you ₹15 lakh you couldn't tell Modiji this to his face."

Nirmala Sitharaman had made this statement at an event organised by the ruling party BJP's Economic Cell in Bangalore.

"I think it is good augury that the Prime Minister mentioned about freebies and their impact on economy. And there's now a lot of interest on the topic and discussions are commencing but a genuine good debate and building on arguments is so required because any attempt to divert from the core principle which we need to understand, or any attempt to undermine or dilute this debate is a disservice to this country because we all know, governments have responsibilities," she further said on the freebie debate.

Earlier, Telangana Miniser KTR had targeted the Centre stating that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has completely ignored the welfare of the people and now started the debate on freebies to make the lives of the common man "more miserable" as per an ANI report.