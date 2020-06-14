China-Pakistan behind Nepal's move to usurp Indian land using new map

New Delhi: As tensions mount at the Indo-Nepal border, reports suggest that China and Pakistan have been instigating Nepal to take action against India.

In a shocking revealtion by Zee News, the Chinese Ambassador in Nepal Hou Yanqi played a big role in inciting Nepal against India. Incidentally, Hou Yanqi was stationed in Pakistan before she was made the ambassador to Nepal.

Reportedly, Phanindra Nepal, leader of Unified Nepal National Front has been meeting with officials of the Pakistan and Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu for the last few months.

China is looking to create trouble for India by provoking its neighbors. Both China and Pakistan are planning to open another front by provoking Nepal against India.

Recently, Nepal released a controversial new map in which it shows Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura — parts of Uttarakhand as part of its territory thus irking India. It is believed that Nepal has done so at the behest of China.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (June 13) the lower house of Nepali parliament passed the Constitutional Amendment Bill accepting the new map issued by the Nepali government. It is now awaiting passage at the upper house of the Nepali Parliament.

The Indian government has said that the actions by the Nepali govt "do not reflect any seriousness" on part of Kathmandu to resolve the issue through dialogue but are "myopic and self-serving to further a limited political agenda."

Sources said that India responded positively to the Nepalese side and conveyed its willingness to hold talks in a "conducive environment and at a mutually convenient date" and reaffirmed commitment for the talk when "Nepal objected to the inauguration of Kailash Mansarovar road by government of India."

The map row broke after India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road till Lipulekh which Nepal claims is its own territory.

On June 12, one Indian national was killed and two others were injured due to indiscriminate firing by the Nepal police at the India-Nepal border. The incident happened when Nepalese Armed Police Force (NAPF) opened fire during an altercation killing one Bikesh Kumar Rai and injuring 3 others Indian nationals. One Indian was also taken into custody by the Nepali forces.